Russia has been accused of jamming GPS signals, affecting dozens of flights in Europe. Experts fear that if this continues, there could be another MH17-like incident. Notably, a Russian warship came within 200 miles of Britain and is said to have jammed GPS signals to dozens of flights from the UK on November 9. Navigation blacked out when Admiral Golovko was escorting sanctioned Russian cargo ships off the English coast. The outage impacted flights from Edinburgh, Manchester and London Heathrow, including 100 others.



The GPS jamming incident has raised fears that if Russia keeps doing this, a major incident could happen. Philip Ingram, a former British Army colonel, told the Daily Mail, "Russia has been jamming GPS systems for flights across Europe for quite some time. Last year, an RAF jet carrying the then-Defence Secretary John Healey had its GPS jammed by systems." He added that if this keeps happening, another MH17 flight-like incident could happen. The plane went down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 people onboard.



Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) was a scheduled international passenger flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur that was shot down by a Russian-made 9M38-series Buk surface-to-air missile fired from a mobile launcher in territory controlled by pro-Russian separatists near Pervomaiskyi.



Ingram wants NATO countries to urgently request Article 4 consultations following the jamming incident which he says will be "a very clear warning to Russia". He also warned that Moscow could engage in GPS spoofing in order to make an aircraft lose its way, enter Russian territory which it could then accuse of spying. This could be used as an excuse to shoot it down and cause mass casualties.