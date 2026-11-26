Myanmar President ​Min Aung Hlaing has said that his administration will not comply with all measures ordered by the ‌UN's top court's verdict on Rohingya. Last week, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that the country's military had carried out genocide against the Rohingya minority during 2017 military crackdown.



"Myanmar would take actions appropriate for a responsible country but would not comply with requirements it considered inappropriate," he said in a meeting on ​Wednesday, according to state media. Min Aung Hlaing did not elaborate on what court orders his ​administration considered inappropriate. Myanmar has maintained ​that operations ⁠undertaken by its security forces in northern Rakhine state during 2016–2018 were counter-terrorism actions against an insurgent group. The country's foreign ministry has previously said that operations were “not carried out with genocidal intent but instead were ⁠limited ​in scope and duration, lasting only a matter of days.”

What the court told Myanmar?

The UN top court ruled that Myanmar is "under an obligation to compensate the Rohingya group" and its members for the damage caused." It said that Myanmar has to launch a probe into anyone suspected of carrying out genocide during its 2017 crackdown against the Rohingya. "Myanmar must take immediate and effective steps to investigate all persons reasonably suspected of having committed acts (of genocide)... and if warranted, to prosecute and punish them," said ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa. The court also ordered Myanmar to facilitate the return of Rohingya refugees that fled the 2017 crackdown. "They must allow and facilitate the safe, voluntary, and dignified return to their place of residence and reunification of families for the Rohingya who were displaced as a result of the... wrongful acts, whether they were displaced within Myanmar or abroad," she added. Myanmar must report back within two years on the ​measures it has taken, including proposed compensation, the order said.

Earlier, the UK has sanctioned five senior Myanmar military leaders. UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said that senior military leaders facing sanctions are Myo Htut Hlaing, Myo Min Tun, Myat Thet Oo, Kyaw Soe and Kyaw Swar Oo. In the aftermath of the verdict, the UK had expelled Myanmar's defence attaché from the country. Miliband added that Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing, who was sanctioned by the UK in 2021, is "directly responsible for many of the atrocities that have happened" as he was head of the military at the time of the genocide in 2017.