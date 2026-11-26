Separate bulletins issued by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats on Thursday about the schedule for the upcoming four-day parliamentary sittings confirmed that there will be no Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members’ Business during this session.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had said earlier that the government had requested Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan to reconvene the two Houses.

As per the Lok Sabha bulletin, the House will reconvene at 11 am on Monday (November 30), following its adjournment sine die on August 13.

Since the government had not prorogued the Monsoon Session, it remains technically alive. Under Rule 15 of the Lok Sabha rules and corresponding Rajya Sabha rules, the Speaker or Chairman can call a sitting at any time without the President summoning a fresh session in such situations.

The Lok Sabha speaker has directed that the second part of the eighth session of the 18th Lok Sabha resume on November 30 under Rule 15 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House.

The provisional calendar allocates November 30 and December 1, 2 and 3 for the transaction of parliamentary business. The bulletin further states that the sittings are scheduled to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will reconvene at 11 am on Wednesday (December 2), said the bulletin issued by the Upper House secretariat. It said that the 271st session, which was adjourned sine die on August 13, has been reconvened by the chairman to transact essential government business and may conclude on December 3, depending on the business requirements.

Both bulletins specifically mention that there will be no Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members’ Business during the sittings.

As per the bulletins, the Lok Sabha sitting will be for four days, from November 30 to December 3. For Rajya Sabha, the sitting will be for only two days, from December 2 to December 3.

The special Parliament session comes amid speculations that the government may bring back the Delimitation Bill and the Constitutional Amendment Bill linked to the implementation of a 33 per cent reservation for women from 2029.

Govt calls special Cabinet meeting

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Meanwhile, the government has called a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, and as per reports, several ministers who are not in Delhi are rushing to be in the national capital by 1 pm.

Besides the special session, it would be a rare instance of the Union Cabinet convening twice in the same week, a departure from its usual weekly schedule.

Oppn criticises decision to convene special session

Opposition leaders on Thursday criticised the Union government’s decision to convene a special sitting of Parliament.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the Narendra Modi government of attempting to manufacture a two-thirds majority after what he described as “105 days of Operation Lotus”.