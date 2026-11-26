The British royal family has found itself in the spotlight after a break-in was reported at Anmer Hall, the Norfolk country residence of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The property, which was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding, was allegedly targeted on November 23. As two suspects appeared before a magistrates' court, details of the missing belongings emerged, including six pairs of cufflinks and a clock.

What was stolen from Prince William and Kate's home?

According to details presented during the court proceedings, the accused allegedly took six pairs of cufflinks and a clock from Anmer Hall. One of the pairs was identified as the Duke of Edinburgh cufflinks.

The exact financial value of the missing belongings has not been disclosed. Prosecutors also alleged that the intruders gained access to a dressing room after climbing a downspout and forcing open a window. Damage to the window frame was also reported. The alleged theft has brought attention to the security of the royal family's private residences, particularly as the incident occurred at a property used by William and Kate and their children.

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Two men charged after alleged Anmer Hall burglary

The two accused have been identified as Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32. Both are Albanian nationals and face charges of entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site.

During the hearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court, prosecutors outlined how the suspects allegedly accessed the property. A Sandringham Estate staff member reportedly spotted two men fleeing towards nearby woodland while conducting a patrol.

Police subsequently arrested the pair following searches involving specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and a helicopter. Neither defendant was asked to enter a plea during the hearing. They were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on November 30. Authorities are also looking for a third suspect believed to be connected to the incident.

Were Prince William and Kate Middleton at home during the break-in?

Neither Prince William nor Kate Middleton was at Anmer Hall when the alleged burglary took place. Their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were also away from the property.

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