The break-in at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Anmer Hall country home in Norfolk, England, shocked the world. A day after the intrusion, two men have been charged in connection with the break-in and burglary on the royal estate.
The incident occurred on Monday, Nov 23 on Prince and Princess of Wales' country mansion, located on King Charles' private Sandringham estate.
As per Mirror, the two men, who were arrested, are Albanian nationals - Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32. They have been charged with intent to steal and
trespassing on a protected site, Norfolk Police said.