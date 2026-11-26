New York’s 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be held on Saturday (Nov 28) instead of Thursday (Nov 26) after forecasts of powerful winds and coastal flooding forced organisers to reschedule it for the first time. Macy’s announced the decision on Wednesday (Nov 25) after consulting city officials and emergency agencies.

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our city and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration,” the retailer said.

The three-hour procession will begin at 8:30 am EST on Saturday, following its Manhattan route from 77th Street and Central Park West to Macy’s flagship store at Herald Square.

High winds force historic change

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the decision was coordinated with Macy’s, the New York Police Department and other agencies. Gale-force winds forecast for Thursday were a major concern for the giant balloons.

“We know that our city is the greatest city in the world, and also know that in our city nothing comes easily, and you have to plan for every possibility,” Mamdani said.

The National Weather Service issued high-wind and coastal-flood warnings. Officials forecast gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour and sustained winds of up to 38 mph.

Balloons to be prepared again

Balloons inflated in Manhattan on Wednesday must be deflated, sent to a facility in New Jersey and made “parade-ready” again, Macy’s Studios head Will Coss said.

In 1997, gusts pushed a Cat in the Hat balloon into a lamppost, sending part of the street light into the crowd. Two people were hospitalised. The incident led to balloon-size restrictions and changes along the route.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said security would be expanded, adding there were no “known specific or credible threats” to the parade.