British police are investigating a break-in at Anmer Hall, the country retreat of Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine. According to a report in The Sun, intruders broke in on Tuesday. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing following the reported break in.

Neither William, who is heir to the British throne, nor Catherine and their three children were at the 10-bedroom property on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk when the intruders entered.

The family primarily resides on the Windsor Castle estate west of London, using Anmer Hall for holidays and short breaks. The country estate was a wedding gift to William and Kate on their wedding by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

News of the breach broke as William was in London meeting Prime Minister Andy Burnham at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning.

Just last week, Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first foreign visit in four years together to India to attend the Earthshot Prize awards gala 2026.

Recent Royal Security Incidents



The break-in occurs despite the round-the-clock armed security protection William and his family receive as senior working royals, and it follows several recent security lapses across royal properties.

Earlier this year in May, Police arrested a man following an incident at the Sandringham estate residence of William's uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his royal titles by King Charles over his ties to convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.