/Prince William and Kate Middleton head to India as Earthshot Prize prepares for Mumbai debut

Kate Middleton is preparing for an important return to international royal engagements as she gets ready to accompany Prince William on a visit to India. The Princess of Wales will join her husband in Mumbai for the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony, marking their first joint overseas trip since her cancer diagnosis in 2024. The visit also brings her back to the environmental awards after a four-year absence, with her last appearance at the ceremony taking place in Boston in 2022.

Kate Middleton to accompany Prince William on India visit

The Princess of Wales will reportedly join Prince William for a three-day visit to Mumbai, where the royal couple will participate in a series of engagements celebrating environmental progress, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom. According to Kensington Palace, the visit will take place from November 16 to 18, with the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony scheduled for November 17. The announcement comes after months of speculation about whether Kate would travel alongside her husband for the annual environmental event.

The visit is particularly significant, as it marks the couple's first joint overseas engagement since 2023, when they attended the wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa. It will also be Kate's first major long-haul overseas engagement since her cancer diagnosis.

During their time in Mumbai, William and Kate are expected to explore initiatives connected to sustainable transport, responsible manufacturing, youth-led environmental projects and India's creative industries. They will also attend the inaugural Children's Earthshot Awards ceremony, recognising young people working towards environmental solutions.

Why is Kate Middleton's India visit significant?

Kate's upcoming appearance represents an important step in her gradual return to international royal responsibilities. In March 2024, the Princess of Wales publicly announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. She subsequently stepped away from several public engagements while focusing on her treatment and recovery.

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In January 2025, she announced that her cancer was in remission. Since then, she has gradually increased her public appearances and resumed several royal responsibilities. Her overseas engagements have also begun to return. In May 2026, she travelled to Italy for a solo visit focused on early childhood development. The upcoming Mumbai trip, however, will be her first joint overseas engagement with William since her diagnosis.

Prince William had previously spoken about his wife's gradual return to international travel, acknowledging that overseas royal visits can be demanding and that her health and comfort remain important considerations.

What will Prince William and Kate Middleton do during their India visit?

Beyond the awards ceremony, the Prince and Princess of Wales have several engagements planned across Mumbai. Their programme will include interactions with communities and organisations working in areas such as sustainable urban development, manufacturing and environmental conservation. The couple will also explore India's cultural and entertainment industries and engage with initiatives highlighting the country's sporting connections with the United Kingdom.

One of the notable engagements will be the Children's Earthshot Awards, which will recognise young participants involved in environmental projects across India. The royal visit is also expected to highlight the cultural relationship between the two countries, with opportunities to engage with India's film and sporting communities.