/Prince William and Kate Middleton take royal titles to Rothesay during Scotland visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out in Scotland recently, as they visited the Isle of Bute for their latest royal engagement. The couple visited Rothesay, the town that shares the name of their Scottish titles, and met local residents during their day on the island. Their visit also included learning about environmental conservation efforts and stopping at a community-owned pub.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Isle of Bute

Prince William and Kate Middleton travelled to the Isle of Bute in Scotland on Thursday for their first official visit to the island. The trip focused on local community life, volunteering and the efforts of residents working to support the island. Several videos and photos of their visit to Scotland have gone viral.

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The couple, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, also visited Rothesay during their day on Bute. The town gives its name to the Scottish titles held by William and Kate, making the stop a notable part of their visit.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to Rothesay

One of the couple’s first stops was Bute Shinty Club in Rothesay. The club has long been part of the island’s community, with volunteers helping to keep the traditional Scottish sport alive across generations. William and Kate met people associated with the club, including players, former players and volunteers, while learning about its role beyond sport as a place where members of the community come together.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also visited the community-owned Anchor Tavern in Port Bannatyne. The pub has become an example of residents coming together to preserve an important part of local life after it was saved by the community following its closure. The visit formed part of William and Kate’s wider focus on how community spaces, volunteering and everyday connections can help bring people together.

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