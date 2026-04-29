/Prince William and Kate celebrates 15th wedding anniversary, share sweet picture with kids and 2 dogs

The Prince and Princess of Wales are celebrating a new milestone, their 15th wedding anniversary. Prince William and Kate Middleton are one of the most renowned royal couples across the globe. To mark the occasion, the couple shared a never-before-seen image.



Prince William and Catherine got married on April 29, 2011. Their wedding took place at Westminster Abbey and was a major global event, watched by millions around the world.

William and Kate celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary with a sweet family photo.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On this special occasion, the couple shared a new family picture. The last few years have been tough for the royal couple and their family following Kate’s cancer diagnosis. However, she has since recovered and is back to her royal duties.

Marking their anniversary, the official account of Kensington Palace shared a post featuring a never-before-seen picture of the couple with their three children.

Sharing the picture, they wrote, ''Celebrating 15 years of marriage.''

Taken by photographer Matt Porteous, the image showed William and Kate with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love story

William and Kate got married on April 29, 2011, after 10 years of dating. They first met while studying history at Scotland’s University of St Andrews in 2001, and had a few romance-filled years before they split up in 2007. However, the pair reconciled the same year. They announced their engagement in November 2010.