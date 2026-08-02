/Royal family outing! Kate Middleton and Prince William make rare appearance with all three children at Commonwealth Games

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned the 2026 Commonwealth Games into a family affair as they arrived with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Glasgow. The rare public outing marked the children's first official appearance in Scotland and highlighted the royal family's continued support for one of the Commonwealth's biggest sporting events.

Wales family spotted at Commonwealth Games

Kate Middleton and Prince William made a rare public appearance with all three of their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, offering royal watchers a glimpse of the family during their summer break.

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The family spent time meeting Team Wales athletes and volunteers while also visiting SportsAid, a youth sports charity that the Princess of Wales has supported for more than a decade. They later attended track cycling events at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and watched the netball semi-finals, joining thousands of spectators celebrating athletes from across the Commonwealth.

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte have become familiar faces at major public events in recent years, the Games marked Prince Louis' first major sporting appearance alongside his parents and siblings.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Commonwealth Games

Earlier in the week, King Charles III and Queen Camilla officially opened the Games, while other senior royals, including Princess Anne and Prince Edward, also attended events, making it a strong show of support for the multi-sport competition.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games were officially opened by King Charles III and Queen Camilla on July 23, 2026, though the ceremony took place indoors at the OVO Hydro (The Hydro) rather than Hampden Park. The royal couple made a memorable entrance by emerging from a life-sized Doctor Who TARDIS on stage, piloted in a pre-recorded segment by cyclist Sir Chris Hoy and actor Greg McHugh.

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