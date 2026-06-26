United Kingdom King Charles III and Queen Camilla have announced that they would live at Clarence House in London and won't move into Buckingham Palace even after £369m renovation works is complete. The decision is a first in British monarchy after the Buckingham Palace became a royal residence since the accession of Queen Victoria in 1837. it must be remembered that since becoming King in 2022, Charles never really fully shifted to the Buckingham Palace. Now, his move to exit the palace is being termed as an attempt to "to greatly increase opportunities for public access." It has been insisted by the palace officials that The Buckingham “continue in every traditional way to be the beating heart of the monarchy, just not its resting head.”

King Charles Buckingham Palace plans and disagreements with mother

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King Charles decision to leave the palace might not be a significant one – if only there wouldn't have been a larger vision to it. Charles' move is being seen as a major part of his broader cost-cutting and modernising agenda. It is well known fact that Charles had “plans” for the palace since long and his mother - late Queen Elizabeth - disagreed with him on the matter. Charles argued that Buckingham Palace was structurally and environmentally unsustainable as a modern family home. He wanted it to be full-time public museum and art gallery.

When he proposed his plans to the then Queen and his mother - sometime in 2021 - she vehemently opposed the idea. According to royal sources quoted in various reports, Queen Elizabeth believed saw the palace as a place where the Queen raised her four children and has presided during her decades on the throne. She's wanted it to remain a family home of sorts.

It is reported widely that Charles had issues with her mother's traditional way of running the crown as he viewed it as outdated and out of touch with modern British taxpayers. He also believed that monarchy remained secluded and out of touch with people for large part of her mother's reign. In this light, the move to change address from Buckingham Palace might actually be Charles way of finally distancing himself from the traditional manner of the monarchy.

Was Queen Elizabeth ever asked to leave the Buckingham Palace?

The Buckingham Palace story also brings back memories of 50s when Queen Elizabeth was suggested to move out of Buckingham Palace as Britain grappled with a severe economic crisis. In the late 1940s and early 1950s, as Britain struggled with post-World War II economic austerity, a debate emerged over whether the royal family should move out of Buckingham Palace. Many believed the costly upkeep of the palace was difficult to justify at a time when the country was facing severe financial hardship and widespread rationing.

The renovation of the palace that was hit by nine bombs during the war was seen as a tone-deaf financial drain while ordinary British citizens were living on strict food and fuel rationing. Calls were made for the Queen to move out of the palace permanently to save taxpayers money but she refused. The then UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill strongly advised the young Queen to stay put, arguing that the British public needed Buckingham Palace to remain a symbol of national stability and post-war resilience. Instead of moving out, Queen Elizabeth agreed to scale back the repair costs.