King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the 9/11 memorial in New York where they left a handwritten note expressing solidarity and met with the victims’ families and first responders. The couple also met Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the 9/11 memorial on Wednesday, in recognition of the 25th anniversary of the 2001 al-Qaeda attacks. The royal couple left a handwritten note of “enduring solidarity” attached to a bouquet of white flowers at one of the memorial’s reflecting pools.
The note, penned in black ink, in the King’s distinctive handwriting, read, "We honour the memory of those who so tragically lost their lives on 11th September 2001.”
"We stand in enduring solidarity with the American people and in the face of their profound loss. Charles R Camilla,” it added.
During their visit, the British monarch also met with families of victims of the attack and first responders who took part in the 9/11 rescue operations. They also had conversations with representatives of charities that have supported victims’ families and educational groups that are preserving the memory of the tragic event.
The couple arrived in a convoy of black vehicles, accompanied by former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is the chairman of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.
The King and Queen also met with local dignitaries, including New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The meeting came shortly after Mamdani, at a press conference, said he would encourage the British maonarch to “return the Koh-i-Noor diamond”.
The gathering marked the royal couple’s first time visiting the memorial site, which honours the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the terror attacks at the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre site, 25 years ago.
The event took place on the third day of their four-day tour, King Charles’ first state visit to the US since he became monarch. Charles also mentioned the 9/11 attacks in his joint address to Congress, remembering the United Kingdom’s immediate support for the US to highlight the solidarity between the two nations.