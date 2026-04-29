/Burning of White House to 'speaking French': King Charles III ROASTS Americans during US visit, Trump claps

King Charles III used humor and history during his US visit, joking about wars, language, and the White House while subtly addressing political tensions. His speeches balanced diplomacy and wit, reinforcing UK-US ties amid disagreements over NATO, Iran, and defense policies.
Britain’s King Charles III addressed the US Congress and attended the state dinner at the White House hosted by US President Donald Trump and he made sure to exhibit his British humor in both the events, prompting standing ovations and laughter. From commenting on Trump's ambitious ballroom, to making a connection between “two Georges" and boasting about war between Britain and France over the control of the continent before US came into existence, his quips made headlines. The UK king, very smartly did not delve into the troubled waters and did a superb balancing act, that was clearly visible in his speeches. Here's a look:
The British King Charles III jokingly recalled that the British army burned down the official residence of American presidents as part of a “little attempt at beautification.“ “It is a particular pleasure for me to return to this magnificent building, the heart of your democracy. On this occasion, Mr. President, I cannot help but notice the changes in the East Wing since your visit to Windsor Castle last year,” said Charles III. “I am sad to say that we British, of course, made our own small attempt at beautifying the White House complex in 1814,” he added. He was referring to 1814, when the British army captured Washington during the Anglo-American War (1812-1815) and completely burned the presidential residence
King Charles III said during his White House state dinner address that if not for the United Kingdom, Americans might “be speaking French” today. It refers to the Seven Years' War before the United States existed. Britain and France fought for dominance over the continent. British victory in 1763 largely ended French claims to vast territories known as "New France," ensuring English became the dominant language in the future United States.
During his address to Congress, the King said, “This is a city which symbolizes a period in our shared history, or what Charles Dickens might have called ‘A Tale of Two Georges,’ he said. He referred to the first president, George Washington, and UK's King George III. "Please rest assured I am not here as part of some cunning rear-guard action.”
Though the King did not refer to the Epstein Files, he did say: “In both of our countries, it is the very fact of our vibrant, diverse and free societies that gives us our collective strength, including to support victims of some of the ills that, so tragically, exist in both our societies today."
King Charles III highlighted his own service in the Royal Navy more than a half-century ago as well as Starmer’s assertion that Britain had “committed to the biggest sustained increase in defense spending since the Cold War.” This at a time when Trump has openly expressed that he is not happy with UK PM's stance on Iran war and his decisions to not aid US forces in the international waters. He also pushed back Trump’s attacks on the NATO alliance for not joining in the Iran war. He said: "After the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, we answered the call together — as our people have done so for more than a century.”