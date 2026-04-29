/Burning of White House to 'speaking French': King Charles III ROASTS Americans during US visit, Trump claps

Though the King did not refer to the Epstein Files, he did say: “In both of our countries, it is the very fact of our vibrant, diverse and free societies that gives us our collective strength, including to support victims of some of the ills that, so tragically, exist in both our societies today."

King Charles III highlighted his own service in the Royal Navy more than a half-century ago as well as Starmer’s assertion that Britain had “committed to the biggest sustained increase in defense spending since the Cold War.” This at a time when Trump has openly expressed that he is not happy with UK PM's stance on Iran war and his decisions to not aid US forces in the international waters. He also pushed back Trump’s attacks on the NATO alliance for not joining in the Iran war. He said: "After the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, we answered the call together — as our people have done so for more than a century.”