/Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana with blue dress at Trooping the Colour: In pics

Kate Middleton attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony with her three children, husband William and the entire royal family. On Saturday, the Royal Family gathered at Horse Guards Parade in central London in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday.

The Princess of Wales appeared alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis as they joined the traditional carriage procession.

Family moment! Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte

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On the sunny day out, Kate looked stunning in a powder blue dress as she walked out with her family, husband Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in central London, in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday. The procession features over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians.

The Prince of Wales went riding

a horseback alongside the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Following tradition, she was seated in a horse-drawn carriage with her three children. Louis sat beside her, and the two were seen chatting as they waved at the crowds gathered to watch the royals.

What did Kate wear for the royal day out?

Dressed elegantly, Middleton chose a powder blue Catherine Walker dress with a coordinating Philip Treacy hat. She accessorised with her Irish Guards brooch and Cassandra Goad pearl floral burst earrings, which she previously wore for the ceremony of the installation of the new 106th Archbishop of Canterbury. She first wore the earrings in 2018 for the christening of her youngest son, Prince Louis.

With this look, she channelled Princess Diana’s blue-and-white style. In 1992, the late princess wore a Catherine Walker suit with a matching Philip Somerville hat in Delhi. Since marrying Prince William, Kate has never missed Trooping the Colour, except in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.