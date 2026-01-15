Britain’s King Charles III arrived in Washington on Monday (April 27) for a high-stakes state visit aimed at repairing strained ties with US President Donald Trump, with security tightened following the recent attack at a gala dinner attended by the American leader.

The visit comes at a time when tensions over the Iran war have unsettled the so-called “special relationship” between the two allies, overshadowing what was originally planned as a symbolic engagement marking the United States’ 250th anniversary of independence from British rule.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to use the four-day visit, their first to the US since he became monarch in 2022, to strengthen diplomatic outreach, with a focus on engaging directly with Trump.

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The royal couple arrived at Joint Base Andrews near Washington aboard an aircraft bearing the Union Jack and were received on the tarmac by Britain’s ambassador to the US, Christian Turner, and White House protocol chief Monica Crowley.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the visit would “honour the long-standing and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to welcome the British royals at the White House, where they will host them for tea and a tour of a newly installed beehive initiative led by the First Lady.

On Tuesday, the two sides will hold formal talks in the Oval Office, followed by a state dinner. King Charles is also set to address the US Congress, becoming the first British monarch to do so since Queen Elizabeth II in 1991.

The visit will conclude with a trip to New York on Wednesday, where the royals will visit the 9/11 memorial, before departing on Thursday for Bermuda, marking the King’s first visit to a British overseas territory since ascending the throne.

Earlier, on Sunday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the state visit by King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States would go ahead as planned, following a shooting at a Washington media gala attended by US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

“Following discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day, and acting on the advice of the government, we can confirm the state visit by Their Majesties will proceed as planned,” the palace said in a statement.