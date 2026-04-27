/King Charles’ US state visit to proceed as planned after Washington gala shooting

The state visit by King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States will go ahead as planned, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday (April 27), following a shooting at a Washington media gala attended by top leadership, including the US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

“Following discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day, and acting on the advice of the Government, we can confirm the State Visit by Their Majesties will proceed as planned,” the palace said in a statement.

The four-day visit, organised to mark the historic ties between the United Kingdom and the United States as America celebrates 250 years of independence, will see Charles and Camilla travel to Washington and New York.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The statement follows a major security scare at the gala dinner on Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, where a suspect identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California, allegedly attempted to breach the security perimeter. According to law enforcement, Allen charged a magnetometer screening area outside the ballroom at approximately 8:36 pm, armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives.

A Secret Service agent was shot during the confrontation but survived due to a bulletproof vest. Trump and Vance were safely evacuated. Investigators said they are reviewing writings recovered from the scene to establish a motive.

Following preliminary investigations, Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the suspect “likely was targeting the president” and added, “We believe he was targeting administration officials in this attack.”

“We’re still investigating a motive, and that will take at least a couple of days,” he said in an interview with NBC, adding that the findings remain preliminary.

Addressing reporters at the White House after the incident, Trump described the attacker as a “very sick person” and said he had wanted to continue attending the event.

“It was a little different evening than we thought, but we’re going to do it again,” he said, adding that the event would be rescheduled within 30 days.

“We have to make it better. We’ll make it safer, I guess, right? But we’re going to make it even better,” Trump added.