/Israeli military orders evacuation of seven south Lebanon villages; Hezbollah alleges truce violation

Following the breakdown of a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, the Israeli military on Sunday (April 27) ordered the evacuation of seven villages in southern Lebanon, warning of decisive action against what it described as repeated truce violations.

"In light of Hezbollah's violation of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF is compelled to take decisive action," said Colonel Avichay Adraee, the military's Arabic-language spokesman, naming seven villages north of the Litani River.

The IDF also confirmed the death of Sergeant Idan Fooks, 19, killed during combat in southern Lebanon, with an officer and four additional soldiers wounded in the same engagement.

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The escalation began Saturday when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered strikes on Hezbollah following a series of reported violations, marking the first major flare-up since the truce came into force on April 17. The ceasefire was brokered through direct US mediation under President Donald Trump, initially agreed for ten days and later extended by three weeks to allow broader diplomatic talks.

Netanyahu held Hezbollah's actions responsible for the collapse of the ceasefire. He said in a cabinet meeting that the Lebanese group "in practice, dismantling the ceasefire," adding that Israel was acting "in accordance with arrangements agreed with the United States and, incidentally, also with Lebanon." Under the truce's terms, Israel reserves the right to respond to planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks, and has maintained a presence inside what it calls the "yellow line," a strip of Lebanese territory roughly ten kilometres deep along the border.

Hezbollah rejected Netanyahu's accusations, insisting its strikes were a legitimate response to Israeli violations and the continued occupation of southern Lebanese territory. "Hezbollah affirms clearly that the enemy's continued violations and above all its occupation of Lebanese territory will be met with resistance," the group said in a statement.

The group also turned its criticism toward Lebanese authorities, condemning their recent meetings with Israeli representatives in Washington as a "disgraceful" engagement and accusing the government of failing its "most basic national duties" while Israel continued to destroy Lebanese land and homes. Hezbollah said the truce extension was supposed to lead to a genuine ceasefire, but instead was used by Israel to escalate aggression.

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