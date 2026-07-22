/Prince George is a teen! Prince William and Kate celebrate Prince’s birthday with a sweet post

Prince George is a big boy now! Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest child, and the future heir to the throne, Prince George has turned a teenager. On the special occasion of his birthday, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a new portrait of the birthday boy on Instagram, and in the picture, the young prince looks charming.

George is second in line to the British throne after his father, Prince William. While the royal family keeps most of George’s life private. But, on big occasions, they didn't forget to give the world a sneak peek into the royals' lives.

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Sharing the new portrait of the royal on Instagram, they wrote, “Happy 13th Birthday, George.”

It’s a tradition that the royals share special and rare photos whenever it’s a special occasion like birthdays, anniversaries, or anything else. Just like with George, they have continued to share photos of their other children too. Princess Charlotte, who turned 11 on May 2, and Prince Louis, 8.

George’s birthday celebration comes while he’s on summer vacation with his family and on a break from school. It also follows his recent outing to the Wimbledon men’s final on July 12.

Except for Louis, the other four members of the family took part in the final tennis match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Germany's Alexander Zverev. They were seen enjoying the thrilling match on the sunny day.

While he’s focused on his studies and his parents keep him away from public life and the attention that comes from the outside world, he still takes part in royal activities from time to time.

On his upbringing, a source said, ‘’George has been doing 'the right things at the right moment...and that’s all that matters.”