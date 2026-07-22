/After Maddox, now Vivienne: Brad Pitt’s daughter files to remove ‘Pitt’ from name

Most of Brad Pitt's children have dropped 'Pitt' from their names. The latest addition to the list is Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne, who has now taken legal action to remove ‘Pitt’ from her last name. This comes two months after her brother Maddox took legal steps to drop ‘Pitt’ in May.

Angelina Jolie and her six children are estranged from their father, Brad Pitt, and have been living their lives away from him for over a decade now.

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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne files petition to drop ‘Pitt’

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne has taken legal steps to remove ‘Pitt’ from her name. The 18-year-old has filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court to change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

According to PEOPLE, the reason for the name change is listed as “personal.”

The declaration was signed by Vivienne on Sunday, July 12, her 18th birthday. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Nov. 2, according to court documents.

This legal step comes after she dropped Pitt from her name. In 2024, she chose only to be mentioned with Jolie's surname in the playbill for The Outsiders, a Broadway show, in which she has worked with her mother.

The 18-year-old has followed in the footsteps of her older siblings, including Maddox and Zahara, who have also dropped ‘Pitt’ from their surnames. Jolie’s representative has not stated on this. Pitt has largely remained silent about his estranged relationship with his children.

For those who have forgotten, Jolie and Pitt, who split in 2016, are parents of Maddox, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 18-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

In May, Maddox, the eldest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, took a legal step to remove his father's name, and replace it with Jolie.