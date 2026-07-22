/Spider-Man: Brand New Day final trailer drops major clues about Peter Parker's upcoming journey | Watch

The makers of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Tuesday unveiled the final trailer of the much-awaited film, giving fans a closer look at Tom Holland's return as Peter Parker. The 2-minute and 37-second clip revisits the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home. and also teases the next chapter of the franchise.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day final trailer

The trailer opens with Peter Parker's decision at the end of the previous film, where the world, including MJ and his best friend Ned, forgot who he was. Now, Peter lives alone and focuses on protecting New York as Spider-Man.

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As per the film's official synopsis, "Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see."

One sequence shows Peter comes close to telling MJ the truth about his identity before deciding against it.

One of the trailer's biggest reveals is Spider-Man's encounter with the Hulk. Peter cautiously addresses him as, "Dr. Banner?", only to receive the chilling reply, "No Banner! Only Hulk!"

Then follows an explosive fight in which Hulk overwhelms the young superhero.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and is the fourth installment in the Spider-Man franchise. The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando and Tramell Tillman in key roles.

Based on the Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor, with Louis D'Esposito and David Cain serving as executive producers.

Opening up about the film's India release, Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) for India, said, "Spider-Man holds a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences, and every new chapter becomes a shared celebration for fans across generations. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we wanted to match that excitement by delivering the most immersive theatrical experience possible, while giving audiences the opportunity to secure their tickets early and experience the action, emotion, and spectacle of the film across premium large format screens."