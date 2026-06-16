/Zendaya and Tom Holland make rare joint appearance at Spider-Man: Brand New Day event amid marriage buzz

Zendaya and Tom Holland have always created buzz among fans, be it for their on-screen or off-screen chemistry. Their relationship beyond the screens has always been the talk of the town and been spotted together several times. Amid the marriage rumours, the Hollywood couple made a rare joint appearance on the red carpet for the event of the upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's red carpet appearance for Spider-Man: Brand New Day event

Amid the rumours of marriage, Zendaya and Tom Holland made their first red carpet appearance in Spain to promote the upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Their outing comes months after Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, claimed on the Actor Awards red carpet that she and Holland tied the knot in secret.

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Several videos and pictures of the couple have now gone viral on social media. Tom Holland looked dapper in the black and red ensemble, a tribute to Spider-Man. While Zendaya looked ethereal in a black Christopher Cowan minidress. She completed her look with a slicked-back hairstyle and Christian Louboutin heels.

Their joint appearance has sparked fan frenzy and fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "MJ and Peter Parker in every universe." Another user wrote, "They somehow look elegant and adorable at the same time." "He's holding on to her for dear life. Sir, no one is coming to snatch her away from you, calm down. You won", wrote the third X user.

Zendaya and Tom Holland: Marriage rumours and relationship timeline

Their engagement rumour first started in January 2025 when Zendaya was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger during her appearance at the Golden Globe Awards. Later, TMZ reported that Holland had proposed to her during the 2024 holiday season around Christmas and New Year’s in a low-key and intimate setting.

However, Law Roach's comment on their marriage left fans happy and shocked at the same time. On the red carpet of the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, Roach told Access Hollywood that "the wedding has already happened. You missed it." He has been a long-time stylist and close collaborator to Zendaya. When asked if he was serious, Roach clarified that "it's very true". So far, Tom and Zendaya are yet to address the marriage rumours.

The on-screen couple's off-screen love story has been a topic of conversation for a long time. Zendaya and Holland first met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, where they played MJ and Peter Parker, respectively. While at that time they denied any romantic involvement, the couple's relationship was reportedly confirmed in 2021 after paparazzi photos showed them kissing inside a car.