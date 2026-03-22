Tom Holland has publicly supported Zendaya by promoting her upcoming film The Drama. The Marvel star shared a film's official poster, cheering for her, and stated that he couldn't be more excited for it. This post comes after the rumours that he and Zendaya have recently tied the knot.

Tom Holland becomes biggest cheerleader for Zendaya

The Spider-Man star took to his Instagram post and shared the poster of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's upcoming film The Drama. Along with the poster, the caption of the post read, “I honestly couldn’t be more excited for you to see this movie, and believe me when I say it’s gonna floor you. Get your tickets now!”

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Netizens too cheered up alongside him, and one user wrote, "Back to the Zendaya fan club posts." Another user wrote, "Z’s best hype man since day one!" "You're such a fanboy for her; I love it", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, The Drama is an upcoming American romantic black-comedy film, helmed and written by Kristoffer Borgli. Apart from Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, the film will also feature Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, Mamoudou Athie, Zoe Winters, and others. The Drama is scheduled to be released in the United States by A24 on April 3, 2026.

Tom Holland-Zendaya's relationship

The couple have faced engagement rumours, and reports indicate they are going strong after reports of stylist Law Roach claiming they are married, although they keep their personal life very private. They have starred as Peter Parker and MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019), and No Way Home (2021) and will be featured together in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.