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Tom Holland turns cheerleader for Zendaya, promotes her upcoming film The Drama featuring alongside Robert Pattinson

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 22, 2026, 13:47 IST | Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 14:07 IST
Tom Holland turns cheerleader for Zendaya, promotes her upcoming film The Drama featuring alongside Robert Pattinson

Tom Holland cheers for Zendaya's upcoming film Photograph: (Instagram)

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Zendaya is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film The Drama, which also stars Robert Pattinson. However, Tom Holland turned up her biggest supporter by promoting the movie.

Tom Holland has publicly supported Zendaya by promoting her upcoming film The Drama. The Marvel star shared a film's official poster, cheering for her, and stated that he couldn't be more excited for it. This post comes after the rumours that he and Zendaya have recently tied the knot.

Tom Holland becomes biggest cheerleader for Zendaya

The Spider-Man star took to his Instagram post and shared the poster of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's upcoming film The Drama. Along with the poster, the caption of the post read, “I honestly couldn’t be more excited for you to see this movie, and believe me when I say it’s gonna floor you. Get your tickets now!”

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Netizens too cheered up alongside him, and one user wrote, "Back to the Zendaya fan club posts." Another user wrote, "Z’s best hype man since day one!" "You're such a fanboy for her; I love it", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, The Drama is an upcoming American romantic black-comedy film, helmed and written by Kristoffer Borgli. Apart from Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, the film will also feature Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, Mamoudou Athie, Zoe Winters, and others. The Drama is scheduled to be released in the United States by A24 on April 3, 2026.

Tom Holland-Zendaya's relationship

The couple have faced engagement rumours, and reports indicate they are going strong after reports of stylist Law Roach claiming they are married, although they keep their personal life very private. They have starred as Peter Parker and MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019), and No Way Home (2021) and will be featured together in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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Zendaya began her career as a Disney Channel star on Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover, while Holland joined the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man. They were recently spotted together in London, and Zendaya recently praised Holland's work in the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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