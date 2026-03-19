/Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker: All about his movies, net worth and more

Tom Holland and Zendaya's marriage speculation arose in early 2026. The buzz has been driven by an alleged comment from stylist Law Roach, claiming that the wedding is already done and that their fans have missed the big news. It is also believed that Zendaya has recently been seen wearing a wedding ring.

However, Zendaya recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, where she addressed the marriage photo rumours. “Many people have been fooled by them,” she said. “I was just out and about in real life, and people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous!'" And I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real.’”