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Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker: All about his movies, net worth and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 19, 2026, 13:06 IST | Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 13:06 IST

Tom Holland is finally returning as Peter Parker in the film Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Before the movie releases, take a look at his movies, net worth, marriage speculations with Zendaya, and more.

All about Peter Parker: Movies, net worth, and more
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(Photograph: X)

All about Peter Parker: Movies, net worth, and more

Tom Holland is returning as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, with an official release date of July 31, 2026. Opposite Peter, Zendaya will also be reprising her role as MJ. While the film has already created a buzz with its trailer, here’s everything to know about Tom Holland, aka Peter Parker, before witnessing the extreme madness this adventure sci-fi will bring to the big screens.

Spider-Man: Far From Home
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Spider-Man: Far From Home

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by John Watts, Peter Parker, who turned into the iconic superhero Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, faces four destructive elemental monsters while on holiday in Europe. Soon, he receives help from Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), a fellow hero with mysterious origins. The movie also stars Zendaya as well.

Spider-Man: Homecoming
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Spider-Man: Homecoming

Where to watch: Netflix

The movie follows Spider-Man, who tries to stop Adrian 'The Vulture' Toomes from selling weapons made with advanced Chitauri technology while trying to balance his identity as an ordinary high school student, Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: No Way Home
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Spider-Man: No Way Home

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the action sci-fi, Tom Holland as Spider-Man seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to forget his exposed secret identity as Peter Parker. But a drastic turn comes when Strange's spell goes horribly wrong, which leads to unwanted guests entering their universe.

Avengers: Endgame
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Avengers: Endgame

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The movie features Peter Parker opposite Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and many more. It serves as the final appearance of the original 2012 Avengers team, which includes a confrontation with Thanos, a powerful cosmic warlord, leading to Tony Stark's sacrifice and Steve Rogers' retirement.

Tom Holland's Net Worth
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Tom Holland's Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the English actor, singer, and dancer has an estimated net worth of $25 million, thanks to his massive success in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man.

Marriage speculations with Zendaya
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Marriage speculations with Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya's marriage speculation arose in early 2026. The buzz has been driven by an alleged comment from stylist Law Roach, claiming that the wedding is already done and that their fans have missed the big news. It is also believed that Zendaya has recently been seen wearing a wedding ring.

However, Zendaya recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, where she addressed the marriage photo rumours. “Many people have been fooled by them,” she said. “I was just out and about in real life, and people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous!'" And I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real.’”

Awards and accolades
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(Photograph: AFP)

Awards and accolades

Tom Holland gained popularity for his role as Spider-Man, for which he has secured multiple awards and accolades, including three Saturn Awards, a BAFTA Rising Star Award, and multiple MTV Movie and TV Awards.

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