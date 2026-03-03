/Zendaya, Tom Holland wedding: Euphoria star's mother Claire Stoermer reacts to Law Roach's claim

The wedding speculation around Zendaya and Tom Holland has intensified in recent months, and with Law Roach claiming that the couple has already tied the knot, fans cannot stop talking about it.

Now, Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, has reacted to the actress's alleged secret wedding, further adding fuel to the conversation.

Zendaya's mother's reaction

The mother of the Euphoria star reportedly responded to her social media shortly after the stylist shared the news. On Monday, Stoermer took to Instagram Stories to repost a clip of Roach speaking to Access Hollywood at the 2026 Actor Awards.

When asked about Zendaya and Holland’s wedding, the longtime stylist dropped the bomb that shook the internet. "The wedding has already happened. You missed it," he said on the red carpet, laughing.

Sharing the video, Stoermer captioned it, "The laugh…," alongside a laughing emoji. Her reaction has left fans divided, and now netizens are wondering if the rumours are true this time.

While many believe that the longtime couple may have had a private ceremony, others are still waiting for confirmation from the actors. Amid the ongoing rumour, an alleged unseen photo has surfaced online claiming to show the couple exchanging rings in wedding attire. However, it remains unverified.

Earlier, as per reports, Zendaya was spotted wearing a gold band during an outing in Beverly Hills, further sparking curiosity.

Zendaya and Holland’s love story

The couple first met during the filming of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, and their relationship rumours have circulated for years. Zendaya and Holland largely kept the romance private until 2021, when the duo was reportedly seen kissing inside a car.

As per reports, the Spider-Man actors dropped a hint about their engagement during the Golden Globes in early 2025 after Holland proposed in 2024.