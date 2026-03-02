LOGIN
Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly married; here's the combined net worth of the Spider-Man stars

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Mar 02, 2026, 15:46 IST | Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 15:46 IST

After celebrity stylist Law Roach teased about the wedding of Zendaya and Tom Holland, fans have flooded social media with curiosity. Let's take a look at the net worth of the Spider-Man stars. 

Zendaya and Tom Holland have recently taken over the internet after speculations fueled that Hollywood's favourite couple has secretly tied the knot. The rumours went viral after celebrity stylist Law Roach teased fans at the Actors Awards 2026. Let's take a look at the combined net worth of the Spider-Man couple.

During a conversation with Access Hollywood on March 1 on the red carpet, Roach shared that "The wedding has already happened. You missed it." Confirming the news, he further added, "It’s very true,” followed by a laugh. However, neither Zendaya nor Holland has confirmed the claim, leaving the fans curious.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Zendaya’s net worth is estimated at around $30 million. The actress has built a fortune with her career in television, film, fashion, and production. Reportedly, a huge sum of her income comes from projects like Euphoria, the Dune films, and the Spider-Man franchise.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the Spider-Man actor has a wealth of around $25 million. It is said that his earnings have largely been built by his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Additionally, films like Uncharted and the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room have also contributed to his income.

Besides acting, Zendaya has also produced projects like Euphoria in recent years. Reportedly, her collaborations with luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, and Valentino also add to the actress's fortune. As per reports, she also owns a $4 million home in Encino, California. Meanwhile, Holland has also secured brand partnerships and invested in properties. He reportedly owns a home in Richmond, London.

The couple first met while shooting for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. As per reports, they maintained to be friends despite dating rumours. It was in 2021 that their relationship was confirmed after photos of the duo kissing inside a car surfaced. Since then, the actors have made several public appearances together, but mostly keep their personal lives away from the spotlight.

As per reports, their engagement rumours came after Zendaya was spotted wearing a large diamond ring at the Golden Globe Awards in early 2025. However, the duo has not confirmed this speculation as well.

