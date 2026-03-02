/Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly married; here's the combined net worth of the Spider-Man stars

The couple first met while shooting for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. As per reports, they maintained to be friends despite dating rumours. It was in 2021 that their relationship was confirmed after photos of the duo kissing inside a car surfaced. Since then, the actors have made several public appearances together, but mostly keep their personal lives away from the spotlight.

As per reports, their engagement rumours came after Zendaya was spotted wearing a large diamond ring at the Golden Globe Awards in early 2025. However, the duo has not confirmed this speculation as well.