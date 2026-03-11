Tom Holland, Zendaya, Scarlett Johansson: Hollywood celebrities who had secret weddings

They co-starred in the Spider-Man film franchise and fell in love off-screen. Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly had a secret wedding in early March 2026. The couple is known for being extremely private, keeping their relationship sacred and away from both the public and the media’s gaze. Recently, stylist Law Roach claimed that the stars had tied the knot and teased viewers that they had missed such big news. However, there has been no official confirmation.