Tom Holland, Zendaya, Scarlett Johansson: Hollywood celebrities who had secret weddings

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 11, 2026, 23:28 IST | Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 23:28 IST

Many celebrities have opted for secret weddings, away from the prying eyes of the media. From Tom Holland and Zendaya to Scarlett Johansson and Beyoncé, these stars have avoided the paparazzi, maintained their privacy, and focused on heartfelt celebrations with their loved ones.

Hollywood celebrities who had secret weddings

In the digital world, many celebrities post updates about their lives, but some prefer to keep their personal lives private. From Tom Holland and Zendaya to Scarlett Johansson, these stars had secret weddings and celebrated their love with close friends and family while avoiding the media.

Tom Holland and Zendaya
They co-starred in the Spider-Man film franchise and fell in love off-screen. Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly had a secret wedding in early March 2026. The couple is known for being extremely private, keeping their relationship sacred and away from both the public and the media’s gaze. Recently, stylist Law Roach claimed that the stars had tied the knot and teased viewers that they had missed such big news. However, there has been no official confirmation.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost married in an intimate ceremony in October 2020 with small arrangements, family, and close ones in attendance. Since it was in the middle of the COVID pandemic, all safety precautions followed during the celebration.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z
American singer and songwriter Beyoncé and her beau, Jay-Z, has a secret wedding on April 4, 2008, in NYC. The ceremony was an intimate one, attended by just 40 guests, and had a no-phone policy, reflecting their desire for privacy amid their intense fame.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Power couple, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, also had an intimate and private wedding in July 2022, after dating for nearly six years, at the GoldenEye Resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The couple had been engaged since January 2017, and because of the severe COVID-19 pandemic, the official ceremony was not massive.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
Leighton Marissa Meester is an American actress, singer, and model known for her starring role as Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl. The actress held a secret wedding with her long-standing lover, Adam Brody, on February 15, 2014. The couple chose to keep their budding relationship personal to avoid a public spectacle.

