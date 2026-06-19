/Spider-Man: Brand New Day- Here's why fans think Zendaya may have secretly teased a major twist

Amid the ongoing buzz around Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a new fan theory has taken centre stage involving Zendaya. Some netizens believe that her recent fashion choice may contain a hidden clue about the film’s storyline.

What's the theory?

The rumour began after Zendaya attended the film's promotional event in Spain alongside Tom Holland. During the appearance, the actress was asked how audiences should prepare before watching the highly anticipated Marvel sequel.

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"I would say watch all of our Spider-Man previous just to keep you caught up... And then bring some tissues... we go there," the actress replied.

The comment quickly set social media abuzz, with many interpreting it as a hint that the film may take an emotional turn. As speculation grew, fans began dissecting everything from cast interviews to Zendaya's fashion choices.

One particular theory is around the floral details seen on her black premiere gown. Several social media users claimed the embellishments resembled black dahlias, flowers often linked to mystery, transformation and power.

Others noticed that the flower is also associated with sorrow, betrayal, and tragedy.

Zendaya's wardrobe sparks buzz

Discussing the theories, one user said, "If those are really black dahlias, the styling team understood the assignment." Another fan said, "Black dahlias symbolize betrayal and darkness... Zendaya really said 'I'll let the flowers do the talking'.... But the dress looks great and elegant.."

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"Now I can't unsee it," wrote one. The speculation soon evolved into concerns about MJ, Zendaya’s Spider-Man character. "If MJ dies....... At least we know Athena is immortal so we'll have one Zendaya character alive."

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However, not everyone believes the floral detail points toward MJ’s future. "I was just thinking her dress was teasing venom," one fan said. "Venom would be," said another.

"I think it's going to have a sad ending, for Miles Morales' entrance, 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,'" read another.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The upcoming film continues Peter Parker’s story after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Doctor Strange’s spell erased the world’s memory of Peter’s identity.