/After months of speculation Tom Holland confirms marriage to Zendaya: 'They were all there'

It's confirmed! Tom Holland and Zendaya are married. After months of speculation, the actor has announced that he has already tied the knot with his long-time co-actor and partner. Tom shared the news during a recent interview, sparking a buzz across social media.

Tom confirms wedding to Zendaya

During a conversation with Esquire, when the discussion shifted to the AI-generated wedding photographs, Tom unexpectedly revealed the news, settling the long-running rumours once and for all. While he did not discuss the ceremony in detail, the brief comment was enough for fans to flood social media with reactions.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Law Roach reveals Zendaya and Tom Holland are already married

The rumours took over the internet after a series of AI-generated wedding images featuring fake versions of Holland and Zendaya circulated across social media.

Addressing the images, Tom recalled that his grandmother initially believed the images were genuine.

However, when asked whether he had to reassure other relatives that the photographs were fake, he replied, "No, because they were all there."

The response immediately drew attention as it appeared to confirm that family members had attended a real wedding. However, he declined to reveal the details, saying, "That's all you'll get on that."



Additionally, he also spoke about his relationship with Zendaya, and added, "Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time. We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it's like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don't understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else."

The actor went on to describe Zendaya as the most important person in his life. "So, for me, I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I ever have been when I'm with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period."

When did the rumour intensify?

On the red carpet of the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, Roach told Access Hollywood that "The wedding has already happened. You missed it." He has been a longtime stylist and close collaborator to Zendaya. When asked if he was serious, Roach clarified that "It’s very true."

Their engagement rumour first started in January 2025 when Zendaya was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger during her appearance at the Golden Globe Awards. Later, TMZ reported that Holland had proposed to her during the 2024 holiday season around Christmas and New Year’s in a low-key and intimate setting.

However, this is the first time Tom has publicly commented on their wedding.

Zendaya and Holland's love story

The on-screen couple's off-screen love story has been a topic of conversation for a long time. Zendaya and Holland first met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, where they played MJ and Peter Parker, respectively. While at that time they denied any romantic involvement, the couple's relationship was reportedly confirmed in 2021 after paparazzi photos showed them kissing inside a car.