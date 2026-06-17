/Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship timeline: From Spider-Man co-stars to real-life partners

From meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming to becoming one of Hollywood's most adored couples, Tom Holland and Zendaya have shared a relationship built on friendship, love and mutual support. Here's a look at their timeline.
Tom Holland made headlines as he confirmed his marriage to his long-time lady love, Zendaya. As the news of their marriage is making rounds online, here's a look at the couple who have now become one of Hollywood's most beloved pairs.
The two were first cast together in Spider-Man: Homecoming. During the project, the actors reportedly began dating and started appearing on each other’s social media feeds, hinting at their blooming love story. As their friendship blossomed into romance, fans and the internet began speculating about the relationship.
In 2021, the couple had their first paparazzi moment when they were spotted sitting in a car, kissing and sharing a sweet moment in the Silver Lake neighbourhood of Los Angeles. The candid moment confirmed their off-screen relationship and became a viral moment.
Later in the same year, Holland made his fans go gaga when he posted a photo of Zendaya on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. What became the iconic moment was his caption, which read, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you're up." In no time, the post went viral and confirmed that the two have something going on and have soft-launched their love.
There are moments where the couple have been seen supporting each other. One moment, which has been praised and gone to extreme heights, happened during one of their promotional interviews, where Zendaya started moving her leg out of social anxiety or nervousness. Tom Holland instinctively put his hand on her lap to calm her down. The moment went viral and caught the attention of millions for his attentiveness, despite being in the middle of his saying.
One of their paparazzi moments turned into an aggressive battle, where Zendaya was harshly mobbed by the fans and paparazzi. To safeguard her, Tom Holland physically shielded and pulled her to safety.
At the 2025 Golden Globes, The Drama actress was seen wearing a diamond ring with an elongated cushion-cut natural diamond. As soon as the paparazzi and fans spotted the ring, it sparked major engagement rumours. Later, Zendaya's stylist revealed that both actors are married, saying, "It has already happened." He further added, "You missed it."
It finally happened! During a conversation with Esquire, Tom Holland confirmed to fans that he is married to his longtime love, Zendaya. When asked about whether he had reassured his family and relatives on the viral AI wedding photos that had been widely shared on social media, he replied, "No, because they were all there."
Calling Zendaya the most important person in his life, Holland concluded, “So, for me, I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I've ever been when I'm with her, but I've also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.”
Zendaya’s birthday tribute to her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland broke the internet. Sharing a glimpse of a candid moment with Holland, she wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest."