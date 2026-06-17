/Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship timeline: From Spider-Man co-stars to real-life partners

It finally happened! During a conversation with Esquire, Tom Holland confirmed to fans that he is married to his longtime love, Zendaya. When asked about whether he had reassured his family and relatives on the viral AI wedding photos that had been widely shared on social media, he replied, "No, because they were all there."

Calling Zendaya the most important person in his life, Holland concluded, “So, for me, I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I've ever been when I'm with her, but I've also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.”