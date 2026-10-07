/Sorry? Harry and Meghan seek sit-down with William-Kate to end feud, says insider

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the United Kingdom, and this time they are planning to stay for a long period with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who have started going to school in UK.

However, it is now being reported that the couple are planning to make amends with Harry's brother, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The reports come after the couple accused the Royal Family, including King Charles, Prince William and other royal members, of a series of allegations during their first sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey and later in Harry's autobiography Spare, following their exit in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties.

Meghan and Prince Harry want to end feud with William and Kate: Reports

Leaving their California life behind, the Duke and Duchess are now in the UK with their kids for an extended period of time. Now that they are back, it has been learnt that the couple are reportedly planning to speak with William and Kate as they try to end the feud, which started a while ago, but was made public after the couple openly talked about it.

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Also read: Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of family life with Prince Harry and children in UK

Revealing that Harry and Meghan are making long-term plans to live in the UK and that making amends with William and Kate is part of this, an insider told express.co.uk. "They want to focus on the future, and are hoping that will include a reconciliation at some point. They really want a sit-down so they can address what they said, and Meghan will apologise," the insider said.

The couple are also hopeful that their children will eventually connect with their cousins, George, Charlotte and Louis, and become friends.

The source said that the couple are "feeling optimistic about being back in the UK" and are hopeful their children will eventually connect with their cousins, George, Charlotte and Louis, and become friends.

After their shocking exit, it was the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey where they made shocking revelations about their life in the UK as royals.

"Harry and Meghan have always known since they decided to return to the UK that they would need to eat humble pie. Their one big regret about leaving the royal family for the US was their interview with Oprah, and Meghan knows her biggest mistake was her claim that a royal family member had discussed Archie's skin colour,'' a source said.

Back then, Harry was angry, and that was the reason he backed Meghan. During their appearance on Oprah Winfrey, the couple revealed that Meghan felt suicidal and faced racist remarks when she was pregnant with her first child, Archie. In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex shared the explosive details about a physical altercation with his older brother William.