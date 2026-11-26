A nation with a rich legacy, an economy of racing new possibilities, Sri Lanka is advancing into a new era, promising technology and innovation to build a more intelligent, integrated and inclusive future. At WION Digital Sri Lanka Summit, voices from different sectors of the country came together and envisioned how the country will move forward as far as the digital dividend is considered.

WION anchor Shreya Upadhyaya asked one of the panelists, Prajeeth Balasubramaniam, Managing Partner, BOV Capital as to what are next generation technology startups looking at as far as investment is concerned Balasubramaniam said "startups that we are getting in now has increased in the last 2-3 years. But to have that inclusion we have tried to invest in startups outside Colombo as well. There have been hurdles in terms of pace that is required for it to happen, particularly in terms of investment.

Supun Weerasinghe, Director/Group CEO, Dialog Axiata PLC, who was also part of the panel when asked how is Sri Lanka going to enable digital consumers to participate in the country's digital economy, Weerasinghe said, "It is important to ensure that connectivity reaches every citizen in the country and making sure that connectivity is accessible and affordable and providing world class broadband connectivity irrespective of the location."

Chamara Perera, Group Head of IT Sri Lankan Airlines said, " today if you look at AI and the digital strategy, before you plan your holiday on aspect is to get connected through digital medium and even before you make a reservation to your airline you do a bit of study. So, we should have more integrated ecosystem that connects the country to the world. Digital integration is very important".