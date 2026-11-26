With Sheikh Hasina announcing plans to return to Bangladesh on December 16, a date that marks the country's Victory Day, her supporters in exile are stepping up their political mobilisation, challenging Dhaka to reopen the country's political space to the Awami League.

Among them is Saddam Hussain, president of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), who is currently in exile in Kolkata. Facing a death sentence in absentia over his alleged role in the July 2024 uprising, Hussain has delivered a combative message to the government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman: Sheikh Hasina will return, the Awami League must be allowed back into politics, and Bangladesh cannot secure stability by excluding millions of its supporters.

In an interview with WION, Hussain described Hasina's proposed return as "inevitable", accused the BNP-Jamaat-NCP political alliance of allowing extremist networks to expand their influence and alleged that anti-India sentiment was being deliberately cultivated by the current regime.

"If they think that Sheikh Hasina will not go back to Bangladesh, they are living in a fool's paradise," he said.

His remarks come at a particularly sensitive moment for India-Bangladesh relations, with Hasina's proposed homecoming creating a fresh diplomatic and political flashpoint between New Delhi and Dhaka.

'Anti-India sentiment is being cultivated by the current regime'

Responding to growing anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, particularly criticism of New Delhi for providing shelter to Hasina and several Awami League leaders, Hussain argued that the hostility was being encouraged by the government to appease extremist groups and its domestic political constituency.

He insisted that India's relationship with Bangladesh should not be reduced to its association with the Awami League or any particular political leadership.

"India is a historical friend, not to a party, but to the people of Bangladesh," he said, claiming that the majority of Bangladeshis continued to favour friendly relations with New Delhi.

He went further, alleging that since Hasina's departure on August 5, 2024, groups connected to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and other extremist networks had been visiting Bangladesh, organising training programmes and attempting to enter mainstream political spaces.

"These groups are moving freely in Bangladesh," he alleged, blaming the BNP-Jamaat-NCP alliance for enabling their activities.

Hussain, however, did not provide documentary evidence or independently verifiable details to substantiate his allegations about ISI-linked organisations, their alleged training programmes or their operations inside Bangladesh.

His claims come amid wider regional concerns over the political and security situation in Bangladesh following the fall of Hasina's government, particularly its implications for India's eastern neighbourhood and regional security.

The return of Hasina: December 16 or extradition?

Hussain's strongest assertion concerned Hasina's proposed return.

On November 24, Hasina's spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali announced that the former prime minister intended to return to Bangladesh on December 16, Victory Day, after more than two years in exile in India. She has also reportedly asked Dhaka to arrange her return on the national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

But the Tarique Rahman government has maintained that Hasina must return through the formal extradition process, given her conviction by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal.

Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has rejected the idea of arranging a government flight for her, insisting that she would have to return through extradition.

India, meanwhile, has said that Dhaka's extradition request is being examined under established procedures. On November 25, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that a citizen's wish to return voluntarily with travel documents was a separate matter from the extradition request.

Hussain believes Hasina is prepared to face the consequences of returning, despite the possibility of arrest.

He pointed to what he described as a contradiction in the government's position, comparing Hasina's situation with that of Tarique Rahman, who spent 17 years in the United Kingdom before returning to Bangladesh and entering electoral politics.

According to Hussain, Rahman's return was facilitated by a political arrangement that allowed an election to take place without the Awami League.

Hasina, he argued, was willing to return, face trial and pursue both legal and political remedies.

"She is taking the risk to make space for inclusive politics," he said.

A death sentence, but Hussain says he is ready to return

Hussain himself is facing serious legal consequences in Bangladesh.

On September 15, 2026, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal-2 sentenced him to death, along with six other senior Awami League leaders, including former party general secretary Obaidul Quader, former state minister Mohammad Ali Arafat and other leaders of the party's affiliated organisations.

The verdict concerned crimes against humanity committed during the July-August 2024 uprising. Hussain was convicted in absentia.

He rejected the proceedings, describing the tribunal as a "kangaroo court".

Hussain claimed his death sentence stemmed from remarks he made at a political gathering, where he told activists that political consequences would follow. He also questioned the legal protections and indemnity provisions he said had been extended to opponents of the Awami League.

But he insisted that he was not seeking permanent refuge outside Bangladesh.

"Obviously, I'll go back. That is our country," he said.

He added that he was willing to face "any sort of independent court", maintaining that his objection was to what he described as a politically compromised judicial process rather than the prospect of facing trial itself.

Why the Awami League and Chhatra League remain banned

Hussain's demand for the restoration of the Awami League and its student wing comes against the backdrop of the violent campus politics that preceded Hasina's fall.

The Bangladesh Chhatra League was banned on October 23, 2024, under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009, by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

The Home Ministry's notification cited allegations of murder, torture, sexual harassment, violence in university dormitories and attacks on students during the July 2024 protests. The organisation was also accused of using violence to suppress political dissent during the Awami League's 15 years in power.

The July uprising initially began as a student movement demanding reforms to government job quotas. It quickly expanded into a nationwide challenge to Hasina's rule after security forces and ruling-party supporters violently confronted demonstrators.

A United Nations investigation documented attacks by Chhatra League supporters on student protesters, including the use of weapons on university campuses. The report also recorded a July 15 speech by Hussain in which he warned that protesters would be dealt with on the streets.

Asked how he could demand the lifting of the ban despite these allegations, Hussain argued that banning a political organisation was not a solution to Bangladesh's problems.

He described the Awami League as the country's largest political party and claimed that excluding it from the political process was effectively disenfranchising a substantial section of the population.

"Banning a party is not a solution. The solution is inclusion and competitive democracy," he said.

He also defended the Chhatra League's historical role, describing it as one of Bangladesh's oldest student organisations, with a legacy linked to the 1971 Liberation War and the struggle against military rule.

However, he made an admission that sits at the centre of the controversy surrounding the organisation's political legacy.

"There were huge problems with the system, and that's what led to the 2024 uprising," he acknowledged.

He claimed that more than 500,000 students were now unable to attend university campuses and that over 15,000 certificates had been cancelled because of their association with the Liberation War. These figures were not independently substantiated during the interview.

Defending Hasina's economic record

Despite calls for political accountability over the 2024 crackdown, Hussain maintained that Hasina's 15-year tenure had delivered economic gains that should not be erased from public memory.

He cited annual economic growth of 6-7%, a reduction in poverty from approximately 40% to 20% and near-universal electrification as achievements of the Awami League government.

He contrasted this with what he described as the economic deterioration under the current administration, claiming that growth had fallen to 3.3-3.4%, factories were shutting down, unemployment was rising and exports and foreign investment were declining.

He did not offer a new economic programme or explain how a restored Awami League government would address the banking-sector problems, rising debt and inequality that had drawn criticism during Hasina's tenure.

Instead, he argued that the economic situation itself would make Hasina politically relevant again.

'The ball is in the government's court'

With Awami League supporters continuing to organise torch processions and demonstrations demanding Hasina's return, questions remain over whether the political mobilisation could trigger further confrontation.

Hussain maintained that the party's programmes were peaceful political protests and that Hasina's return was being pursued through diplomatic channels, with lawyers communicating with the relevant authorities.

But he also issued a warning to Dhaka.

"If the government wants to maintain the status quo, people will uprise," he said, suggesting that street protests would continue if the political ban remained in place.

Asked what the Awami League's alternative plan would be if Hasina failed to return on December 16, Hussain rejected the possibility of abandoning the campaign.

He insisted that there was no Plan B, describing the restoration of an inclusive, rights-based democracy as the party's primary objective.

His challenge to the government was straightforward: allow Hasina to return, let her face a fair trial and permit the Awami League to participate in an inclusive election.

"If there is rejection by the people, that will be the ultimate solution," he said.