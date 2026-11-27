A powerful storm disrupted Thanksgiving celebrations across the United States on Thursday, forcing organisers to postpone New York's famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in its 100-year history. Heavy rainfall and strong winds from a nor'easter battered the central and eastern parts of the country, making travel conditions dangerous during one of the busiest holiday periods. As families prepared for traditional Thanksgiving meals, more than 900,000 homes and businesses were left without electricity. Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia were among the hardest-hit states, according to power outage tracking website PowerOutage.

Air travel was also affected, with nearly 400 flights canceled and more than 2,000 delayed across the United States, primarily in the eastern region, according to FlightAware. New York's iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring colourful giant balloons moving through Manhattan, was postponed until Saturday. Organisers cited an ‘abundance of caution’ behind the decision.

Millions of spectators usually gather to watch the annual celebration. Apart from this year's postponement, the parade was previously not held on Thanksgiving Thursday only during World War II, when it was canceled for three consecutive years. Organisers were also mindful of the dangers posed by strong winds, particularly after a 1997 incident when an 18-foot Cat in the Hat balloon lost control and knocked over a lamppost, leaving one spectator unconscious. "While we are heartbroken that our parade was postponed, the safety of our partners, the safety of our participants, and spectators, is and always will be our top priority," said Macy's parade executive producer Will Coss.

Authorities urge residents to stay safe

Flooding was reported along several parts of the East Coast, while areas farther inland also experienced significant damage. Strong wind gusts and waterlogged ground caused trees to fall onto power lines and homes. In Maryland's suburbs near the US capital, authorities expressed concern that power outages could affect the water treatment network. They asked nearly two million customers to reduce their tap water consumption.

Officials also advised residents to avoid unnecessary road travel, while several major bridges were shut down because of high winds. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, who declared a state of emergency on Wednesday because of the weather, urged residents to take safety precautions. "Keep your devices charged, report power outages directly to your utility provider, and stay away from downed power lines," she wrote on X.