In Sheikh Hasina’s ancestral home district, a financial clampdown is biting ordinary people: the tax authorities have reportedly frozen the bank accounts of 97 individuals and four firms linked to recent violence, while residents say bKash, Nagad, Rocket and Upay services have been disrupted since Wednesday night, leaving farmers, students and small traders struggling to reach their money, according to local media reports.

People report being unable to withdraw cash, send money or pay bills. Agent outlets describe empty counters and falling income as customers leave without completing transactions.

Local reports describe the strain on households that depend on mobile wallets for daily needs. Farmers say they are finding it hard to raise cash for seeds, fertiliser and other inputs. Families cannot transfer money to children studying away from home, and small shopkeepers and agents say they are losing sales.

The disruption comes amid tension in Gopalganj, a district long seen as an Awami League stronghold, where the party's activities are currently banned. Violence broke out at several locations on November 10, with reports of vandalism, arson, attacks on public property and road blockades. The Dhaka-Khulna highway and other major routes were disrupted. Reports also say houses and family-owned establishments of three BNP lawmakers, along with other properties and police stations, were attacked in the unrest.

Attention has turned to a possible link with financial scrutiny. Jago News reported on Thursday that several mobile financial service accounts had been suspended over suspected irregular transactions. Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Arif Hossain Khan confirmed that some accounts were blocked after complaints of suspicious activity. He said accounts showing unusual patterns, such as sudden high-value transactions after long dormancy, can draw scrutiny.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has also reportedly frozen the bank accounts of 97 individuals and four firms in connection with the violence, according to sources cited in local media. Those named include former health secretary Md Serajul Huq Khan and his wife, Ashrafun Nahar, along with several local Awami League leaders and former upazila officials from Gopalganj Sadar, Muksudpur, Kotalipara, Tungipara and Kashiani. By area, the 101 account holders include 32 from Kotalipara, 19 from Kashiani, 18 from Muksudpur, 17 from Gopalganj Sadar and 15 from Tungipara.

The NBR is reportedly examining their tax records, income and expenditure statements, sources of income, and bank and mobile financial transactions, including those on bKash, Nagad and Rocket.

However, there is no official confirmation that the mobile accounts of all Gopalganj residents have been frozen.

Local representatives of bKash and Rocket acknowledged receiving complaints about suspended accounts but said they had received no directive for a blanket shutdown.