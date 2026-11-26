South Africa have suffered an injury setback ahead of their upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh, as fast bowlers Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka ruled out. Coetzee, who was selected for both formats, picked up an adductor muscle injury while playing in a domestic first-class match. Maphaka, meanwhile, suffered another setback during his recovery from a right hamstring injury in training. As a precaution, he has been withdrawn from the T20I squad as well as South Africa A’s squad for the upcoming one-day series against England Lions.

Following these withdrawals, fast bowler Tiaan van Vuuren has received his first call-up to South Africa’s ODI squad. All-rounder Eathan Bosch and uncapped pacer JJ Basson have also been included in the T20I squad as replacements.

The changes come after South Africa completed a 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. The victory also helped them maintain their position at the top of the WTC standings.

The Proteas will now shift their focus to the white-ball series against Bangladesh, as the team management looking to manage its bowling options following the injuries.

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South Africa squads to face Bangladesh

ODI squad: Keshav Maharaj (C), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tiaan van Vuuren, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sinethemba Qeshile and Tristan Stubbs

T20I squad: Bjorn Fortuin (C), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Eathan Bosch, JJ Basson, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs and Prenelan Subrayen

SA vs BAN white-ball series schedule:

First ODI: Dec 1, KuGompo City

Second ODI: Dec 4, Gqeberha\

Third ODI: Dec 7, Cape Town

First T20I: Dec 10, Kimberley

Second T20I: Dec 12, Benoni

Third T20I: Dec 13, Centurion