Australian cricket has been facing fresh controversy in recent weeks following new claims about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, also known as Sandpaper-gate. In his autobiography Sabr, Usman Khawaja alleged that other members of the Australian team knew sandpaper was being used to tamper with the ball during the Newlands Test against South Africa. Cameron Bancroft also claimed that the entire team was aware of the incident and revealed that sandpaper had first been used during the second Test of the series in Port Elizabeth.

Australia captain Pat Cummins strongly rejected Khawaja’s claims, calling them ‘100% wrong’ and ‘complete and utter nonsense’. However, Bancroft’s comments and support from Chadd Sayers, who was Australia’s 12th man during the Newlands Test, prompted Cricket Australia (CA) to organise a forum. The platform will allow players and support staff involved in the incident to share their experiences.

Former England captain Ben Stokes has compared the ongoing situation to the Marvel film Captain America: Civil War. Speaking on the ‘That’s Not Cricket’ podcast, which he hosts with former England teammate Mark Wood, Stokes described the situation as a civil war within Australian cricket.

“This is in Marvel Universe. This is the scene of Captain America Civil War, when they’re at the airport and then they’re all just flying in and then they’re just fighting amongst each other. This is literally a civil war in Australia at the moment. It’s completely utter chaos,” Stokes said.

He added that the current controversy was the result of decisions made in 2018, which those involved may never have expected to face questions about years later. He also expressed concern that people who were not responsible for the original decisions were now being affected.

Stokes pointed out that former Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland and chairman David Peever were in charge when the scandal broke.

He said the responsibility for handling the incident at the time rested with the leadership, while current captain Cummins, the coaching staff and the new CA management were now facing questions about decisions they had not made.

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Stokes also urged everyone to stop discussing the scandal, at least for now, highlighting its impact on players, staff and their families.

“I just I don’t think we, in the close future, we were ever going to hear what truly happened because it’s just so deep. And for the sake of players, the staff, the management who were involved in this whole situation, for the sake of their families, for the sake of their friends, the best thing for it to do now would for just to stop because it’s affecting people who do not deserve to be affected by this,” he said.