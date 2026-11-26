The Wellington Test between India and New Zealand drew attention to the Basin Reserve pitch, as 24 wickets fell during a high-scoring contest that saw 1,327 runs scored. New Zealand were five wickets down shortly after Lunch on the final day before Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell made a good partnership to save the match. The duo added an unbeaten 63 runs off 259 deliveries to secure a draw, leaving mixed opinions about the pitch.

The second Test will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. A high-scoring match was played at the venue three weeks ago between India A and New Zealand A. However, head curator Jayden Tohill believes the surface for the upcoming Test could offer better conditions.

“There were a couple of things that did not play out particularly well during the preparation for us, so I wouldn’t use that as a reference point for the wicket,” Tohill told reporters.

“We had polar opposite conditions. It was very hot when we were trying to prepare during that T20 series, and then, towards the end of the preparation, we had two or three days of poor weather that we were battling with.”

Tohill expects the Hagley Oval pitch to offer a fair contest between bat and ball, with bowlers likely to enjoy the early conditions before batters get their opportunity.

“Ideally, it should be a balanced contest. It normally favours the bowlers first up and then turns into a good surface for batters,” he said.

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The curator also acknowledged the pressure of preparing the pitch for an important international match but said it was part of his job.