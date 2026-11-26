Shubman Gill-led Team India will be eager to secure a much-needed victory when they face New Zealand in the second and final Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting on Friday (Nov 27). India were in a strong position for most of the opening Test in Wellington, but the match eventually ended in a draw, reducing their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final.

India now need to win all six of their remaining Tests - one against New Zealand and five at home against Australia, to keep their chances of making the WTC final alive. The visitors will hope the Hagley Oval pitch offers better conditions for a result than the Basin Reserve surface.

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Match Details

When will the IND vs NZ, 2nd Test be played?

The second Test between India and New Zealand will be played from Friday (Nov 27). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the second Test between India and New Zealand will be available on Sony Sports network channels in India.

Where to livestream IND vs NZ, 2nd Test?

The livestream of the second Test between India and New Zealand will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhurv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar and Sai Sudharsan