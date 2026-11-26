The India vs Australia Test series, now known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has given a lot of stars to both countries, and one such phenom was now-retired spinner Harbhajan Singh. In the 2001 Australia tour of India, Harbhajan emerged as the Player of the Series (POTS) for his 32 wickets in three Tests, including the famous hat-trick at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which India won after being asked to follow-on. The series cemented Harbhajan's place in the Indian team, and he went on to take 417 Test wickets - the fourth highest for India.

Harbhajan remembers iconic Australia vs India Test series 2001

Recalling the final Test in Chennai, where he hit the match- and series-winning runs with India eight down in a chase of 155, Harbhajan said on JioStar: "In the end, when my turn came, two runs were needed to win and Glenn McGrath was bowling. I remember that he had changed the field, he removed the fielder from point and brought in an extra gully, just to make me think that he might bowl a short ball. So I was prepared for a bouncer because of the way the field was set.

"But he bluffed me, he bowled a yorker and my bat came down just in time, sending the ball in the exact direction from where he had removed the fielder at point. There was no fielder there, and once the ball went through, I don't think I have ever tried to run that fast in my life. That moment of hitting the winning runs will always stay with me, because it was not just about those two runs, it was about beating Australia in that series after everything we had been through."

Harbhajan in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The off-spinner played 18 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests, taking 95 wickets - the fourth highest overall and third highest for India behind Kumble (111) and Ravi Ashwin (115). Nathan Lyon has the most wickets in BGT history - 125 in 31 Tests.

Harbhajan's 8/84 during Australia's second innings in Chennai 2001 is the third-best bowling figures in an innings in BGT, and his 15/217 in the same match is the best bowling figures in a BGT Test. He also has seven five-wicket hauls, joint-third best along with Ashwin, behind Kumble (10) and Lyon (9). His three 10-wicket hauls are the most by a bowler in BGT history, and his 32 wickets in the 2001 series are the joint most along with Jasprit Bumrah, who took the same number of wickets in 2024/25, albeit in five Tests.