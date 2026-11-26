The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have released the list of retained and released players ahead of the mini-auction on December 16 in Goa. Among the players released by the 10 teams, one of the biggest names was Hardik Pandya, skipper of five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Pandya was traded to Punjab Kings for pacer Arshdeep Singh, leaving MI without a captain as of now. The franchise, meanwhile, have somewhat teased their new captain, which could be Rohit Sharma, whom Pandya had replaced as skipper ahed of IPL 2024.

Have Mumbai Indians announced Rohit Sharma as captain ahead of the IPL 2027 auction?

The five-time winners, on Wednesday (Nov 25), shared a post on their official X account which depicts a player's hand holding an MI cap. If social media sleuths are to be believed, the pose in the image is the same as what Rohit had done after winning the first of his five IPLs with Mumbai Indians. Have a look at the post below:

Rohit, who took charge of the side as skipper in 2013, led the team to five trophies in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 - the joint most in the tournament's history for a team along with Chennai Super Kings.

Rohit's IPL numbers

Rohit started his IPL career in the inaugural season of 2008 with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. He played three seasons with them from 2008 to 2010, featuring in 45 games and scoring 1,170 runs. He moved to Mumbai Indians in 2011 and has never looked back since.