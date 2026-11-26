West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has become the first player to get out on a free ball in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). The bizarre incident happened on Wednesday (Nov 25) during the Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat match. Dottin had to stand away from the stumps after she arrived late at the crease, allowing Heat bowler Sarah Glenn a clear view of the stumps, which she made full use of. The new rule, which was introduced ahead of the 2021-22 season, could be considered the equivalent of a free hit to a batter on which they don't get dismissed except run out.

What is the free ball rule which got Dottin out in the WBBL?

The Renegades were 97/3 in 14 overs during the chase of 138 when Glenn dismissed Georgia Wareham. Dottin, who was next, came to the crease later than the stipulated time limit of 75 seconds. According to the WBBL rules, a batter must "stand to the side of the pitch (minimum of 5 metres from the line to the stumps on the legside) for the first delivery of their batting innings and allow the bowler to deliver the ball," if they are not ready to face the ball within 75 seconds after a batter gets out or retires. Have a look at the video below:

Glenn, who bowled the first free ball, hit the stumps and Dottin was judged out on a first-ball duck. The Renegades, however, won the match on the last ball by three wickets.