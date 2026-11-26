Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, while speaking at Defence Partnership Days 2026 in association with WION Defence Pulse on Thursday (November 26) stressed the need for greater self-reliance in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, saying the country's national security cannot be held hostage to external dependencies. He called for stronger collaboration between the armed forces, domestic industries, startups and research institutions to develop indigenous capabilities and strengthen India's maritime preparedness.

Addressing the third edition of Defence Partnership Days 2026, Admiral Swaminathan highlighted the importance of building meaningful partnerships between the defence forces and Indian industry, emphasising that the Navy must work with domestic manufacturers as co-developers rather than merely consumers. "Our responsibility is twofold. To maintain a Navy that can fight and win today and prepare for a challenging and complex tomorrow. In both, we must be able to fight, sustain and adapt without being constrained by any external dependencies," he said.

Highlighting India's dependence on maritime trade, the Navy Chief noted that nearly 95 per cent of the country's trade by volume and over 70 per cent by value move through the sea. India also imports nearly 89 per cent of its crude oil, making maritime security central to its economic interests. "Disruptions in the Gulf showed how quickly events at sea are felt ashore. For India, maritime security equals economic security," he said.

He also pointed to lessons from recent conflicts, underlining how military preparedness depends not only on existing weapons and equipment but also on a country's ability to manufacture, replenish and replace them. "The first day of a war is fought with what a nation has. Every day after that is fought with what it can make, what it can prepare and what it can replace," Admiral Swaminathan said.

Navy Chief flags gaps in India's shipbuilding capabilities

On indigenous shipbuilding, Admiral Swaminathan highlighted India's progress in developing warships and aircraft carriers but warned that significant gaps remain in specialised equipment and propulsion systems. He noted that India is among only six countries capable of designing and building both an aircraft carrier and a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine. Over six decades, the country's warship design capabilities have expanded to 20 classes of ships, with more than 100 warships delivered.

However, he said India still needs to make progress in the 'move and fight' components of warship development, particularly in marine gas turbines, gas turbine generators and high-powered marine diesel engines. Comparing India's naval shipbuilding output with China, he said India built naval vessels totalling approximately 76,000 tonnes in 2024 and 2025, while China's output was more than eight times higher.

The Navy Chief also highlighted the gap in commercial shipbuilding, noting that India's share of global merchant shipbuilding output remains below 0.1 per cent. He said India must aim to become one of the world's top five shipbuilding nations by 2047, adding that the government's Rs 70,000-crore package could help increase the country's annual shipbuilding capacity from approximately 72,000 gross tonnes to 4.5 million gross tonnes. "Make in India, design in India and repair in India must therefore develop together," he said, stressing the need to strengthen the domestic industrial ecosystem.

AI, networks and emerging technologies key to future naval warfare

Admiral Swaminathan also underlined the growing role of artificial intelligence, data integration and digital networks in modern naval warfare, saying emerging technologies are accelerating decision-making and reducing the time between detection and response. He pointed to the transition from network-centric to data-centric and increasingly digital warfare, with major navies moving towards interconnected combat systems and advanced data integration.

However, he cautioned that greater connectivity also brings vulnerabilities, making cybersecurity and network resilience critical to national defence. "We need to invest as much in protection as we invest in production," he said, calling for closer collaboration between the Navy, industry and research institutions. On technology development, the Navy Chief highlighted the growing involvement of startups and MSMEs in defence innovation through initiatives such as iDEX. He said Navy-specific iDEX challenges had increased from 20 in 2022 to 229, while 25 contracts worth approximately Rs 1,900 crore had already been signed under the scheme. He also called for faster movement of indigenous technologies from prototypes to operational deployment, alongside stronger partnerships that build technological expertise within India.

‘Our future must remain firmly in India's hands’

Looking towards India's 2047 ambitions, Admiral Swaminathan said the country must move beyond simply building ships and acquiring advanced technologies to creating an ecosystem capable of designing, developing, manufacturing and sustaining its own defence capabilities. He identified propulsion systems, sensors, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, advanced materials and software as key areas for future investment.

"If we only indigenise what we import, we may risk falling behind," he said, calling for greater investment in research and the development of technologies that other countries could eventually seek to emulate. "Ultimately, Aatmanirbharta is about keeping India's security, choices and future firmly in India's hands," the Navy Chief said.

Defence Partnership Days 2026 is a two-day event on November 26, and November 27, at the Indian Army’s Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. For the first time, WION is taking audiences inside a military conference at the Manekshaw Centre, with the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Vice Chief of the Air Staff in attendance. Viewers are getting a firsthand glimpse of how India’s military leaders are presenting their requirements to the defence industry and hearing directly from the people designing and building the equipment.