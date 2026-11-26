The Pakistan cricket team is not known for its fielding, and now cricket fans in the country have taken the matter into their own hands, literally. In a video doing the rounds on social media, a pillion rider on a motorbike is seen catching a ball hit by a batter from a nearby stadium in the Swat Premier League. The catch has stunned fans all over the world, with some even calling it the 'greatest catch in cricket history.'

Pak cricket fan catches ball while pillion riding on motorbike

In the sixth over of the match between Swat Strikers and GKR Dir during the eighth edition of the local tape-ball tournament Swat Premier League, Dir batter Abrar Lala (Khan, as visible in the viral video scorecard), hit the ball for a six off Strikers bowler Zani over extra cover. The ball sailed past the stands towards the adjacent road, where a man sitting on the back of a motorbike caught it with one hand, stunning the cricket world. The match, as per reports, took place on Monday (Nov 23) at Grassy Ground, Mingora, Swat, Pakistan. Have a look at the video below:

Swat Strikers (148/6) eventually went on to beat GKR Dir (114/9) by 34 runs in the match.

Who was the man who took the catch?

As interviewed by BBC Sport's Test Match Special, the man who caught the ball one-handed while pillion riding on a moving motorbike was Mehran Khan.