India’s decision to leave out fast bowler Mohammed Siraj from the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand surprised many. The decision faced even more criticism after India failed to take all 10 wickets in New Zealand’s second innings. Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell frustrated the Indian bowlers, adding an unbeaten 63-run stand for the sixth wicket while facing 259 balls.

However, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has defended the selection decisions, saying such calls are never easy. He added that the entire squad is focused on reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Speaking about Siraj’s chances of playing in the second Test, Morkel said, “All bowlers are fit and available and we will take a call tomorrow.”

“Siraj is bowling well. Sometimes decisions are tough ones. My conversation with him was, ‘Listen, let’s step back a little and see where we can improve.’ Selection, we can’t control,” Morkel said.

He added that the players must remain focused on the bigger goal rather than getting carried away by a poor session.

“All these guys want to play the WTC final. After every bad session, we can’t just get caught up. We have to break it down session by session and play our best brand of cricket.”

Morkel also praised young pacer Gurnoor Brar, saying his performances have put him in contention for a place in the team.

“Gurnoor is knocking on the door, doing all the right things. He just needs to be ready as and when he gets the opportunity. My job is to keep him 100 per cent ready,” he said.

The bowling coach also backed Anshul Kamboj, who bowled 45 overs across both innings in the first Test. The Haryana pacer’s speed dropped below 130 kmph during his second and third spells, but Morkel felt his contribution should not be overlooked.

“Anshul did a great job. It is quite hard to judge from the outside…sitting in the dressing room, after the second day, if the wicketkeeper is standing up to a bowler who is two metres tall, that is worrying,” Morkel said ahead of the second and final Test.

“Unfair to pick Anshul as he gave us control. Let’s support the guy as he bowls hard overs for the team.”

Explaining the drop in pace, Morkel said the pitch had lost its pace early in the match, making things difficult for the bowlers.