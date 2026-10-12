/'Just coincidence': Police mistakes protester as AISA chief Neha Bora, arrests her from site

All India Students’ Association (AISA) chief Neha Bora had called for a protest at RK Ashram Metro station on Sunday in solidarity of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over SIR irregularities. Soon the SFI carried out a march in the area in the presence of a large contingent of women police personnel. But something happened during the protest that wen viral on the internet.

A woman with scarf, black-rimmed glasses and a mask - a look synonymous with Bora - appeared at the protest site forcing the police to believe it was the protest leader Neha Bora. While she (Neha) was protesting alongside fellow AISA supporters in Connaught Place, leaving the police caught up in a case of mistaken identity.

The lookalike was soon taken into custody amid the confusion.

Mediapersons covering the protest also mistook her to be Neha Bora and began streaming on TV the footage saying she has been detained by the police.

The confusion ended when someone came across a reel on Neha’s Instagram account in which she was seen at a protest site in Connaught Place, running alongside AISA supporters as police personnel chased them.

Later, AISA chief shared a photograph of herself with her lookalike and wrote: “The tale of the two Nehas. Not strategy, just coincidence.”