/UK school ditches technology, shifts from screen to pen and paper for learning

Winchester College, one of United Kingdom's most academically prestigious schools has returned to pen and paper for most classwork and homework. Founded in 1382, the the boarding school in Hampshire said it had returned to traditional teaching methods because they were concerned that using laptops in lessons hinders learning for its pupils, aged 13 to 18.

“There’s no point just tackling the phones if we’re going to say, ‘Here’s a laptop that you have to have with you all the time, and you get access to it whenever you want’ — because the vast majority of the activity that they’re doing on the phone can then just shift as easily on to a tablet or a laptop," Elizabeth Stone, the head was quoted as saying by The Sunday Times.

Stone said the use of laptops in lessons was “so much more distracting”, adding: “Multitasking is not a thing. Multitasking is fragmented attention switching. ‘I’m listening to this. Now I’m looking at that. Now I’m switching back again.’”

Since September last year, students at the school have been asked to use their laptops only if it is evident that it will be beneficial for the lesson.

It has been made mandatory for pupils aged 9-10 and 13 to 15 to complete their homework with paper and a pen only, said the report.

Some other rules that students are to follow regarding mobile phones is that students above the age on 9 are allowed to use only brick phones at school and in the boarding houses.

“We made it really clear to teachers: We want you to think about where there is concrete, substantial educational benefit to using it [a computer]. And if you can’t show concrete, substantial educational benefits, don’t use it, said Stone to The Sunday Times.

“So we shifted the burden of proof. We made it clear to teachers we do not want the laptop to be the default way of working. If it can be done in another way without the technology, you should," she added.

It is not that the use of phones and laptops are completely negated by the school as pupils still use computers, for AI, 3D mathematical modelling, digital modelling of climate simulations in geography or flashcards in languages and English.