/Saif Ali Khan is finally on Instagram! Here's what he shared in his first post

Saif Ali Khan has finally joined Instagram after years of keeping his personal life away from social media. He marked his arrival on the platform on Sunday, October 11, with a post that showed his long-standing interest in reading.

Prior to having a public profile of his own under the name, he has often appeared on his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account.

Saif Ali Khan first Instagram post

The actor's first Instagram post features two pictures with the actor posing in front of a bookshelf and reading a book inside what appears to be his home library.

As of now, he has only followed Kareena, who has also followed him back.

Dressed in a black outfit, he can be seen seated on a leather couch in one photograph. Saif captioned the post, "Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover..."

When Saif revealed having a secret Instagram account

His Instagram debut came around two years after he spoke about using the app secretly. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don't enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it."

He further explained, "I don't want to get stuck in a position where I have to post other people's things. I really enjoy the fact that nobody is really interested in asking me to promote something because they know that I'm not on social media. So, I get a lot of peace and quiet."

He had also previously spoken about opening a public account. "Never say never. I might join social media. Who knows!"

Saif Ali Khan's work front

On the work front, Saif was last seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, alongside Akshay Kumar. The film brought the two actors together on screen again after their 2008 film Tashan.

The actor will next appear in Netflix's Hum Hindustani, directed and written by Rahul Dholakia. According to reports, the project is inspired by true events and follows a team of officials working to conduct India’s first mass democratic elections in the 1950s.

The film also stars Pratik Gandhi, Deepak Dobriyal, Sarika, Mimi Chakraborty, and Shraddha Dangar in key roles.