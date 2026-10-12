/Aamir Khan's niece, actress Zayn Marie shares injury pictures after being detained with Imran Khan at Mumbai protest

Actress Zayn Marie, daughter of filmmaker Mansoor Khan and niece of Aamir Khan, was detained by the Mumbai Police along with her cousin, actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington on Saturday for an hour while protesting against Gyanesh Kumar. A day later, Zayn shared pictures of injury marks on her body on social media.

On Sunday, Zayn shared a reel on Instagram, showing marks on her arm, fingers and legs and spoke about fear in a message that accompanied the video.

Looking directly into the camera, Zayn said, "Do not scare us so much that no fear is left in the first place." The actress captioned the post, "she exposes (the state) on the internet."

Zayn had earlier shared videos documenting her detention alongside Imran Khan and Lekha Washington. The three were taken into custody while attending a protest at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

Videos and images of the incident were shared widely on social media on Saturday afternoon, showing Imran, Lekha and Zayn being detained and taken away in a police van. The trio were released a few hours later. Following their release, the actors took to social media to share updates about the incident and recount their experiences with the police.

Imran Khan, Lekha Washington and Zayn Marie share updates after being released

Actors Lekha Washington, Imran Khan, and Zayn Marie documented their detention by Mumbai Police and subsequent release through a series of social media updates.

Lekha Washington shared an Instagram reel on Saturday night confirming that they were safe following their release. A subsequent Instagram Story showed her hugging Imran Khan and Zayn after the trio returned home. Lekha claimed that their difficulties continued even after their release, stating in an earlier reel that they were unable to book a cab home because Mumbai Police were allegedly threatening drivers who agreed to pick them up.

On Saturday, Zayn documented the incident via Instagram Stories, featuring footage of the actors being placed into a police van without being informed of their destination. Imran Khan similarly noted in a video that they were driven around in a police van for a couple of hours without a reason given.

While inside the vehicle, Zayn raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah while demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Several passers-by subsequently joined in.

Zayn said that when they reached the station, the trio received no clear explanation for why they were held. When they decided to leave, an officer allegedly followed them. Explaining the situation, Zayn stated, "I've been asking him why we were detained, but he has no clue either. He just says, 'Two minutes,' and then goes on the phone for hours."

Other videos showed Imran and Zayn questioning police officers about their detention. When the officers walked away without responding, Imran bid them goodbye with a "Jai Hind!".

Also read: Imran Khan released hours after Mumbai Police detain him during CJP protest

Why were they detained?

Mumbai Police detained several protestors during the protest march organised on Saturday and Sunday demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The controversy gained wider attention following an investigation into the revision exercise. Protests were organised in several parts of the country, including Mumbai and Delhi, as demonstrators called for accountability over the alleged irregularities. The Mumbai Police maintained that permission had not been sought for gathering at August Kranti Maidan. CJP workers, however, claimed that they had emailed the authorities requesting permission but had not received a response.