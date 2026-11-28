Since Netflix announced Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's upcoming seriesJo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo,the project has sparked debate on social media and among film bodies, including AICWA and FWICE. Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar has now voiced her opposition to the series, questioning the decision to stream it in India.

Khushbu Sundar opposes Fawad Khan's Jo Bachay Hai Sang Samait Lo

On November 27, Khushbu joined the growing list of people opposing Fawad's upcoming Netflix series. In a note on her official X account, the actress-politician said that while art should have no boundaries, streaming a Pakistani show in India was like hosting an India-Pakistan cricket match in the country.

She wrote, "I truly believe art has no barriers and should flow like a river, taking its own course, making its own path and leaving behind a trail to follow. But streaming a Pakistani show in India is like playing a cricket match between India and Pakistan in India. If cricket between the two countries is not allowed to be played in India, in the interest of the nation, then this show shouldn't be telecast either." She continued her note, saying that Indians take pride in their patriotism and that nothing should come before the nation.

"With due respect to the makers and the actors, sorry, we Indians wear our patriotic pride up on our sleeves. Nothing comes before our nation or our 'hum hain hindustaani' line that we sing garv ke saath sar uthaake. Everything else can and will take a backseat when it comes to hamara Bharat," Khushbu added. She concluded her note by writing, "Saare jahan se achcha Hindustaan hamara."

Everything about Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

On November 22, Netflix announced the upcoming Pakistani romantic drama Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, starring Fawad Khan, Hania Amir, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed. The series is scheduled to premiere on December 4. The series is based on the bestselling Urdu novel of the same name by author Farhat Ishtiaq. The novel was first serialised in 2009 before being published as a book in 2013.

It is a romantic drama that centres on Sikandar, a Harvard law student dealing with emotional trauma, insomnia and nightmares, and Liza, a talented artist with a complicated past. The two cross paths in Italy, setting off a journey of love, healing and self-discovery.

Following the announcement, the series faced a massive controversy over whether a Pakistani-origin production should be made available to Indian audiences amid strained relations between India and Pakistan.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, the ministry directed OTT platforms and streaming services operating in India to ban Pakistani artists, films, web series, songs, podcasts and other content.

Several Indian film organisations and political figures stepped forward, objecting to its proposed availability in India, citing national security concerns and existing government restrictions on Pakistani-origin entertainment content.

On November 24, AICWA wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a complete ban on the show in India. The association's president, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, called for the series to be stopped from streaming on Netflix India and also demanded a permanent legal provision prohibiting Pakistani artists, productions and content from appearing on Indian television, OTT platforms and cinema screens.